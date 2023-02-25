...Wintry mix of precipitation Monday morning...
.A winter storm will affect northwest Wisconsin on Monday,
bringing mixed precipitation. A period of freezing rain is likely
early Monday morning before precipitation mixes with rain and
sleet around midday and switches to snow by Monday afternoon. Ice
accumulations to one quarter of an inch may be possible through
Monday morning, especially for southern portions of Washburn,
Sawyer, and Price counties.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations up to
one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Phillips High School varsity basketball guard Mataya Eckert (10) helped the Loggers take command of the game early against Ladysmith on Feb. 25 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Sectional 1 bracket. Phillips won 65-44 at home and will move on to face Colfax High School on March 2.
Kacy Eggebrecht (3) of Phillips watches her layup basket during first half action against Ladysmith on Feb. 25. Phillips won the home game 65-44 to move on to face Colfax High School on March 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Sectional 1 bracket.
Phillips High School varsity basketball guard Mataya Eckert (10) watches her pass as the Ladysmith plays close on Feb. 25 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Sectional 1 bracket. Phillips won 65-44 at home and will move on to face Colfax High School on March 2.
Phillips forward Elsa Schluter (32) watches a layup go to the basket during first half action against Ladysmith on Feb. 25. Phillips won the home game 65-44 and will move on to face Colfax High School on March 2 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Sectional 1 bracket.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Phillips High School Varsity Girls Basketball team got off to a good postseason start with two home victories over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Feb. 24 and Ladysmith on Feb. 25 in the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Sectional 1 bracket.
The No. 1 seeded Phillips girls defeated No. 9 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62-40 on Friday. The Logger girls didn’t miss a step in bouncing right back with a 65-44 victory over Ladysmith.
