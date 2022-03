PHILLIPS — The Phillips Middle School sent out a March 2 announcement named the February Student of the Month for each of grades six to eight.

Austin Curler is the sixth-grade Student of the Month. His parents are Devin and Jessica Curler.

Austin said he believes the staff selected him because he is helpful. Austin enjoys playing baseball and his favorite part of middle school is 3:29 p.m.

Bridget Wright is seventh grade Student of the Month. Her dad is Brian Wright.

Bridget said she thinks the staff selected her because she gets her work done on time and is respectful. Bridget enjoys reading and basketball, and is fond of politics. Her favorite part of middle school are the new classes, such as technical education.

Sawyer Kucuba is the eighth-grade Student of the Month. His parents are Joe Kucuba and Amy Johnson.

Sawyer said he believes the staff selected him because he helps others when they need it. His favorite part of middle school is Logger Time. He enjoys playing football, wrestling, hunting and fishing.