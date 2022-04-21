Members of the 2022 Phillips Pool League Playoff Champion team Southfork Pub II, from left, Josh Petty, Jordan Spacek, team sponsors Pam and Chuck Goebel in front, team members Mark Petty, Bill Elliott and Louis Collins in back, and Greg Spacek at right.
Phillips Pool League and Playoff individual league champions at a recent awards banquet, from left, Ron Ruege, fourth place, Randy Hook, first place league, Greg Spacek, first place league playoffs, and Louis Collins, second place league playoffs. Frank Kosina, second place league is not pictured.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Second place Phillips Pool League 2022 and Playoff Team winner Kim's 3 mile I, including members from left, Joe Zajechowski, Ron Ruege, Randy Wilund and Terry Wanish at a recent league awards banquet.
