Wednesday Night Mens
Phillips Lanes
Jan. 12, 2022
Team QTR YTD
JC Builders 38 246.5
Gutters 38 212.5
Rose Wreath 30.5 332
BWP 30.5 251.5
Plating 30 203
Phillips Lanes 13 284.5
JC Builders – 19
Glenn Ericksen – 701
Rose Wreath – 11
Al Jolin — 654
Phillips Lanes – 3
Don Cooley – 639
Gutters – 27
Steve Precour – 738
BWP – 20
Dan Kundinger – 578
Phillips Plating – 10
Joe Brahmer – 626
High Game Scratch
Steve Precour – 268
Don Cooley – 267
Glenn Ericksen – 266
High Game with Handicap
Glenn Ericksen – 288
Sawyer Desotelle — 288
Steve Precour – 285
High Series Scratch
Steve Precour – 738
Glenn Ericksen – 701
Al Jolin — 654
Don Cooley – 639
Joe Brahmer – 626
Brandon Barber — 603
High Series with Handicap
Steve Precour – 789
Glenn Ericksen – 767
Jeff Baratka — 742
