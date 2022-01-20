Wednesday Night Mens

Phillips Lanes

Jan. 12, 2022

Team QTR YTD

JC Builders 38 246.5

Gutters 38 212.5

Rose Wreath 30.5 332

BWP 30.5 251.5

Plating 30 203

Phillips Lanes 13 284.5

JC Builders – 19

Glenn Ericksen – 701

Rose Wreath – 11

Al Jolin — 654

Phillips Lanes – 3

Don Cooley – 639

Gutters – 27

Steve Precour – 738

BWP – 20

Dan Kundinger – 578

Phillips Plating – 10

Joe Brahmer – 626

High Game Scratch

Steve Precour – 268

Don Cooley – 267

Glenn Ericksen – 266

High Game with Handicap

Glenn Ericksen – 288

Sawyer Desotelle — 288

Steve Precour – 285

High Series Scratch

Steve Precour – 738

Glenn Ericksen – 701

Al Jolin — 654

Don Cooley – 639

Joe Brahmer – 626

Brandon Barber — 603

High Series with Handicap

Steve Precour – 789

Glenn Ericksen – 767

Jeff Baratka — 742

