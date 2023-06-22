Members of the VFW Phillips Post 5778, American Legion Post 122, and Phillips Boy Scouts Troop 540 conducted a flag retirement and disposal ceremony at VFW Post 5778 in Phillips on Flag Day, June 14, 2023.

Throughout the year, area residents with weathered or otherwise unserviceable flags will drop off the flags in the red,white, and blue mailbox in front of the VFW Post 5778 Hall at 306 S.Lake Ave. in Phillips. The flag retirement service and ceremony starts with calling the groups to attention, rendering a salute and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, before the sergeant-at-arms presents the unserviceable flags to the commander for inspection and disposal.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments