...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
VFW Phillips Post 5778 members, from left, Doug Rasmussen, Gregg Welch, Skip Vick, Doug Moquin, Mike Frazier, Matt Eckhoff and George Jorgensen conduct a flag retirement and disposal ceremony behind the VFW Hall on Flag Day June 14, 2023.
VFW Phillips Post 5778 members, from left, Doug Rasmussen, Gregg Welch, Skip Vick, Doug Moquin, Mike Frazier, Matt Eckhoff and George Jorgensen conduct a flag retirement and disposal ceremony behind the VFW Hall on Flag Day June 14, 2023.
Submitted photo
Scoutmaster Tanner Hause and six scouts of Phillips Boy Scouts Troop 540 take part in a Flag Day flag retirement and disposal ceremony at VFW Post 5778 in Phillips on June 14, 2023.
Members of the VFW Phillips Post 5778, American Legion Post 122, and Phillips Boy Scouts Troop 540 conducted a flag retirement and disposal ceremony at VFW Post 5778 in Phillips on Flag Day, June 14, 2023.
Throughout the year, area residents with weathered or otherwise unserviceable flags will drop off the flags in the red,white, and blue mailbox in front of the VFW Post 5778 Hall at 306 S.Lake Ave. in Phillips. The flag retirement service and ceremony starts with calling the groups to attention, rendering a salute and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, before the sergeant-at-arms presents the unserviceable flags to the commander for inspection and disposal.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.