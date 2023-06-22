...AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR OZONE CONTINUES FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night.
This advisory affects the full state of Wisconsin.
Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night,
with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the
morning hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to
reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion,
while all others should consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Trinity Pesko, of Phillips, is crowned Miss Czech-Slovak Wisconsin State Queen for 2023-24 at the conclusion of the Czech-Slovak festival at Elk Lake Park on June 17, 2023. Crowning Pesko is Melanie Miller, the Miss Czech Slovak Wisconsin Queen 2022-23, and watching from left, are Angela Rankin, Miss Czechoslovakia Wisconsin 2014-15; Monica Pechous, Miss Czech Slovak U.S. Ambassador; and Royal Court member Keileigh Doll.
Royal Court member Keileigh Doll, right, presents photography from the previous four festival years she participated in along with her traditional Czech cooking for the judges during the talent portion of the Miss Chech-Slovak Wisconsin pageant, with pageant director Luanne Angelo at left, at Elk Lake Park on June 17, 2023. Doll is wearing a traditional mourning kroje from the area her ancestors came from.
Royal Court member Amanda Angelo recites the Slovakian folktale, “The Nanny, the Goat and the Hedgehog,” in English and Slovakian during the Miss Czech-Slovak Wisconsin events at Elk Lake Park on June 17, 2023. She said storytelling has been a passion since childhood.
Amanda Kavlecek, the Miss Czech Slovak Wisconsin State Princess 2022-23, who will be competing in the national pageant this August in Nebraska, performs a traditional Slovak dance from the village of Terkova, in northern Slovakia near the Mala Fatra mountains, during the Czech-Slovak Festival at Elk Lake Park on June 17, 2023.
Miss Czech Slovak U.S. Ambassador Monica Pechous, of Missouri, who won the Oratory Award at the National Pageant, provides a sample of her national pageant award presentation on the legal systems of the Czech and Slovak Republics at the Czech-Slovak Festival at Elk Lake Park on June 17, 2023. Now an attorney, she was present in her official capacity and as a pageant judge.
At the Czech-Slovak Festival on June 17, 2023, from left, Melanie Miller, the Miss Czech Slovak Wisconsin Queen 2022-23; Amanda Kavlecek, the Miss Czech Slovak Wisconsin State Princess 2022-23; and Miss Czech Slovak U.S. Ambassador Monica Pechous, of Missouri.
State Rep. Chaz Green, R-74, right, presents a certificate to Amanda Kavlecek, the outgoing Miss Czech Slovak Wisconsin State Princess 2022-23 at the Czech-Slovak Festival at Elk Lake Park on June 17, 2023.
The St. Paul Czech & Slovak Folk Dancers perform on the Elk Lake Park stage during the Czech-Slovak Festival on June 17, 2023.
Chech-Slovak Festival emcee Angela Rankin, right, the Miss Czechoslovakia Wisconsin 2014-15, introduces the royal court with pageant director Luanne Angelo at Elk Lake Park on June 17, 2023.
The Dale and Paula Houdek band perform at the Czech-Slovak Festival on June 17, 2023 at Elk Lake Park in Phillips.
The crowds were out on a beautiful Saturday afternoon for the Czech-Slovak Festival at Elk Lake Park on June 17, 2023.
PHILLIPS — Czech-Slovak Festival organizers said that between the weather and the move to Elk Lake Park the crowds keep topping the previous events as was pretty obvious at the June 17 event in Phillips.
Jyni Koschak of the St. Paul Czech & Slovak Folk Dancers said the troupe enjoys performing in Phillips along with their tour of dance events around the Midwest. The group members continued dancing to the music of the Copper Box Band even after their own high energy performance, along with the music of St. Paul South Bohemian Bagpipe Ensemble, and Dale and Paula Houdek, along with the ethnic foods, vendors and of course, the beer tent featuring samplers from the Czech Republic, and the National Czech Museum traveling exhibit at Hanson’s HVAC.
