PHILLIPS — Czech-Slovak Festival organizers said that between the weather and the move to Elk Lake Park the crowds keep topping the previous events as was pretty obvious at the June 17 event in Phillips.

Jyni Koschak of the St. Paul Czech & Slovak Folk Dancers said the troupe enjoys performing in Phillips along with their tour of dance events around the Midwest. The group members continued dancing to the music of the Copper Box Band even after their own high energy performance, along with the music of St. Paul South Bohemian Bagpipe Ensemble, and Dale and Paula Houdek, along with the ethnic foods, vendors and of course, the beer tent featuring samplers from the Czech Republic, and the National Czech Museum traveling exhibit at Hanson’s HVAC.

  

