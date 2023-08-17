PHILLIPS — Members of the Phillips High School Girls Basketball team worked to build a stronger foundation for the program by hosting their first girls youth basketball camp from Aug. 7-9. The camp proceeds go to support a varsity trip to Orlando, Florida for a tournament in December.

“This is trying to build the future,” said girls varsity basketball coach Mike Eggebrecht, who ran the camp with his daughter, Jada Eggebrecht, a 2022 graduate who is now a sophomore at Saint Cloud State University where she plays basketball. The goals were to give girls the opportunity to maximize their basketball knowledge, abilities and ability to compete with an emphasis on teamwork and fun.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments