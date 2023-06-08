ESPORTS 2022-23 Team Photo

The Phillips High School 2022-23 Esports team, in front, from left, Hayden Sokolowski, Christian Benson, Cole Sidenbender and Abigail McClain. In back, from left, Kaelyb Yasaitis, Sage Cabe, Lance Walcisak, Wolfgang Lenz, Emerson Birdeau-Rabalais, Dominic Smetak, Ike Krog and Jacob St. Clair.

 Submitted photo

CABLE — Phillips High School was named the first recipient of the Norvado Esports Grant Program and will be awarded $25,000 to grow the school’s Esports program in 2023, according to a June 1 press release from the Norvado office in Cable. The funds will assist Phillips Public School District in constructing a competitive Esports gaming facility on campus with the goal to enrich students’ lives and to broaden opportunities.

The Phillips High School Esports team, competitive level video gaming, was formed in the fall of 2022 and utilized basic gaming equipment to compete as well as they could as a rookie program. The four teams over three seasons consisted of 12 players who were coached by Evan Evenson.

