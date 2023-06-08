...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Iron and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
The Phillips High School 2022-23 Esports team, in front, from left, Hayden Sokolowski, Christian Benson, Cole Sidenbender and Abigail McClain. In back, from left, Kaelyb Yasaitis, Sage Cabe, Lance Walcisak, Wolfgang Lenz, Emerson Birdeau-Rabalais, Dominic Smetak, Ike Krog and Jacob St. Clair.
CABLE — Phillips High School was named the first recipient of the Norvado Esports Grant Program and will be awarded $25,000 to grow the school’s Esports program in 2023, according to a June 1 press release from the Norvado office in Cable. The funds will assist Phillips Public School District in constructing a competitive Esports gaming facility on campus with the goal to enrich students’ lives and to broaden opportunities.
The Phillips High School Esports team, competitive level video gaming, was formed in the fall of 2022 and utilized basic gaming equipment to compete as well as they could as a rookie program. The four teams over three seasons consisted of 12 players who were coached by Evan Evenson.
