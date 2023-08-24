The Phillips High School Varsity and Junior Varsity Football Teams on the practice field on Aug. 16, 2023. Seated in front, from left, Journee Wood (27), JJ Adomaitis (82), Trent Edinger (63), Kyle Sidenbender (60), Derek Pisca (72), Chase Mabie (76), Maccoy DeLeasky (68), Kenny Drexler (2), Jaxon Goulden (7) and Treyvon Christl (26). Center, from left, Steve Precour (head coach), Jamahl Christl (6), Dom Smetak (70), BJ Lowary (80), Evan Hollinger (18), Ashton Timmers (34), Kalan Chuzles (33), Sawyer Kucaba (56), Ben Virnig (8), Josh Nutt (65), Aaron DeLeasky (22) and Trent Cwikla (12). In back, from left, Ross Spets (JV head coach), Scott Wirth (volunteer assistant), Brody Jancacek (20), Ethan Podmolik (50), Daniel Adomaitis (4), Tryg Mollman (11), Ethan Upson (53), Levi Derr (10), Christian Boudreaux (77), Shay Denzine (23), Jack Kulwicki (85), Drew Hauschild (84), Cole Abraham (volunteer) and Gabe Lind (varsity assistant). Not present are Kason McMillan (88), middle school head coach Brady Bolz, manager Keileigh Doll, and videographer Tyler Lind.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
