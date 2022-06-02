From left, Jensen Weik, Samantha Morrone and Sophia DeByl, the three co-valedictorians of the Phillips High School Class of 2022 commencement on May 27, receiving special recognition from High School Principal Colin Hoogland. Seated in back is Brianna Guzinski, class president, who served as master of ceremonies.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Phillips High School Class of 2022 take their seats at the commencement of May 27.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips High School Principal Colin Hoogland addresses the Class of 2022 at the May 27 commencement, his last as principal as he is retiring at the end of the school year.
PHILLIPS — The Phillips High School Class of 2022 commencement on May 27 was unique in many aspects as 52 graduating seniors received diplomas to mark a significant milestone in life.
In his presentation of the class, Principal Colin Hoogland noted that this would be his last commencement address as he is retiring at the end of the school year. He said that each class develops its own personality that is based on shared experience and the interactions between students, faculty and parents, along with the administrators, custodians, bus drivers, cooks, and everyone who played a part in the day to day education.
