With first and third place relay performances and strong individual runners the Phillips High School girls team placed 10th out of 64 total teams competing in the WIAA Division 3 Girls Track & Field Championship meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on June 2-3.

The Phillips girls placed first in the girls 4x400 meter relay race with a time of 4:03.23. The team included Leah Harper, Sarah Knaack, Elsa Schluter, Mataya Eckert, Jessica Morrone and Caitlin Pesko. The Lancaster team was second with 4:04.24, followed by Pacelli with 4:07.85.

