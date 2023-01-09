Phillips guard Sarah Knaack (4) decides whether to take the shot or pass the ball to a teammate with Newman Catholic Point forward Evie Bates (32) defending in a game at Phillips on June 7. Phillips won 74-36.
Phillips guard Mataya Eckert (10) goes for the basket over Newman Catholic Point guard Sidney Galang (11) in a game at Phillips on June 7. Phillips won 74-36.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips guard Sarah Knaack (4) goes for the basket over Newman Catholic Point guard Mel Severson (30) defending in a game at Phillips on June 7. Phillips won 74-36.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips guard Sarah Knaack (4) finds herself open to take a corner shot in a game against Newman Catholic Point on June 7. Phillips won the game at home 74-36.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips small forward Solita Kaster (34) leaps for the shot in a game at Phillips against Newman Catholic Point on June 7. Phillips won the home game 74-36.
The Phillips High School Varsity Girls Basketball team is riding a four-game winning streak and sits on top of the Marawood North Conference with Athens, also 6-1. The rest of the conference follows with Abbotsford (4-3), Prentice (1-6), Rib Lake (1-6), and Chequamegon (0-6).
Phillips defeated Newman Catholic 74-36 in a non-conference game at home before a full gym of fans from Phillps and Wausau. Newman Catholic falls to 2-5 in the Marawood South Conference.
