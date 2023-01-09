The Phillips High School Varsity Girls Basketball team is riding a four-game winning streak and sits on top of the Marawood North Conference with Athens, also 6-1. The rest of the conference follows with Abbotsford (4-3), Prentice (1-6), Rib Lake (1-6), and Chequamegon (0-6).

Phillips defeated Newman Catholic 74-36 in a non-conference game at home before a full gym of fans from Phillps and Wausau. Newman Catholic falls to 2-5 in the Marawood South Conference.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments