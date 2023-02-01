Annamarie Aue (44) of Auburndale chases after a rebound along with Phillips point forward Brooke Eckert (52) during first half action against Auburndale at home on Jan. 31. Phillips won the home game 61-56.
Phillips point forward Brooke Eckert (52) leaps for the shot early in the Jan. 31 home game against Auburndale. Phillips won 61-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips guard Mataya Eckert (10) goes for the basket early in the Jan. 31 home game against Auburndale. Phillips won 61-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips forward Elsa Schluter (32) goes for the basket during first half action against Auburndale at home on Jan. 31. Phillips won the home game 61-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Elsa Schluter (32) plays defense for Phillips during first half action against Auburndale at home on Jan. 31. Phillips won the home game 61-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Phillips guard Mataya Eckert (10) plays defense early in the Jan. 31 home game against Auburndale. Phillips won 61-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Kacy Eggebrecht (3) of Phillips goes for the basket during first half action against Auburndale at home on Jan. 31. Phillips won the home game 61-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Kacy Eggebrecht (3) of Phillips goes for the basket during first half action against Auburndale at home on Jan. 31. Phillips won the home game 61-56.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Annamarie Aue (44) of Auburndale chases after a rebound along with Phillips point forward Brooke Eckert (52) during first half action against Auburndale at home on Jan. 31. Phillips won the home game 61-56.
The Phillips High School Varsity Girls Basketball team defeated Auburndale 61-56 in a non-conference home game on Jan. 31. The Auburndale girls gave the Loggers a close game and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with three tough games over the next week.
The Logger girls are now 17-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference. They share the Marawood North Conference standings lead with Athens.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.