The Phillips High School Varsity Girls Basketball team defeated Auburndale 61-56 in a non-conference home game on Jan. 31. The Auburndale girls gave the Loggers a close game and the schedule doesn’t get any easier with three tough games over the next week.

The Logger girls are now 17-1 overall and 10-1 in the conference. They share the Marawood North Conference standings lead with Athens.

