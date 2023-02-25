The Phillips High School Varsity Girls Basketball team got off to a good postseason start with two home victories over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Feb. 24 and Ladysmith on Feb. 25 to win their third consecutive regional championship and move on in the Sectional 1 bracket of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament.

The No. 1 seeded Phillips girls defeated No. 9 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 62-40 on Friday. The Logger girls didn’t miss a step in bouncing right back with a 65-44 victory over Ladysmith.

