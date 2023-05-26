Phillips High School Superintendent Rick Morgan accepts the graduating class of 2023 at the commencement on May 26, 2023. It will be Morgan's last graduating class as superintendent as he is retiring at the conclusion of the school year.
Phillips Public School Board members Brit Bilgrien, Joe Pesko and Becky Denzine, along with Superintendent Rick Morgan present a diploma to graduating senior Jesse Bruhn during the 2023 commencement in the school gym on May 26, 2023.
Phillips Public School Board members Brit Bilgrien, Joe Pesko and Becky Denzine, along with Superintendent Rick Morgan, and Grade 6-12 Principal Kevin Wellman, announce graduates and present diplomas to the class of 2023 during the commencement in the school gym on May 26, 2023.
Phillips Public School Board members Brit Bilgrien, Joe Pesko and Becky Denzine, along with Superintendent Rick Morgan, and Grade 6-12 Principal Kevin Wellman, announce graduates and present diplomas to the class of 2023 during the commencement in the school gym on May 26, 2023.
The last row of graduates stands until everyone has received their diplomas during the Phillips High School Class of 2023 commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023.
Leeah Taylor Levick, center, celebrates her graduation from Phillips High School following the commencement on May 26, 2023. with her mother, Kelly Levick at right, and family friend Savanna Denzine.
The Phillips High School Class of 2023 stands until all graduates have entered the commencement ceremony as "Pomp and Circumstance" is played by the high school band on May 26, 2023.
The Phillips High School Class of 2023 all move their tassels from the right side of their gradation caps af the conclusion of the commencement ceremony at the high school gymnasium on May 26, 2023.
Members of the Phillips High School Class of 2023 hug parents and other loved ones following the commencement ceremony at the high school gymnasium on May 26, 2023.
Phillips High School co-valedictorian Adeline Solita Kaster leads the class in the processional to start the commencement ceremony at the high school gymnasium on May 26, 2023.
Graduating seniors Treyton Denzine, left, and John Felch march in the processional to start the Phillips High School commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023.
Graduating seniors Braden Yanich and Carli Foytik march in the processional to start the Phillips High School commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023.
Graduating seniors Skyler Donovan, left, and Logan Fore-Grant march in the processional to start the Phillips High School commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023.
Phillips High School co-valedictorian Adeline Solita Kaster delivers the closing address at the commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023.
Phillips High School co-valedictorian Alec Bjork delivers the welcoming address at the commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023.
Phillips High School Class President Kendall Weik serves as master of ceremonies for the commencement ceremony on May 26, 2023.
