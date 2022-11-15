Phillips Public School District provided photos of high school and middle school teachers for American Education Week. First row, from left, Jen Quinnell, Katie McCardle, Roni Tobias, Jennie Kleinhans and Evan Evenson. Second row, from left, Sally Floyd, Brenda Miller, Becky Schilling, Amy Ring, Stacy Arntsen and Kim Fuhr. Third row, from left, Brent Edwards, Caitlyn Dittel, Heather Ringersma, Su Elliott, Mike McCardle and Stacie Mollman. Fourth row, from left, Becky Steinbach, Rebecca Macholl, Cristina Errickson, Floyd Mootz, Kevin Wellman and Kyrstin Gabay. Fifth row, from left, Emily Knipp, Andra Nelsen, Anna Vollendorf, Alex Kirch and Eric Winter. Sixth row, from left, Angie Ericksen, Troy Makovsky, Mike Eggebrecht, Rachel Dahlke, Tyler Ring and Serina Soul. Seventh row, from left, Tammy Holman, Marc Peterson, Shelly Kaster, Justin Lindgren, Jack Hoogland, Erik Olson and Kate Peterson. Not pictured: Erik Johnson, Garith Pipkorn, Brandi Smith and Brent Zierer.
The Phillips Public School District Grade 6-12 Office staff in celebration of American Education Week, from left, Kevin Wellman, Roni Tobias, Kate Peterson, Kay Sue Belan, Rebecca Macholl, Becky Steinbach, Stacy Arntsen, and Bella the dog in front.
The Phillips Public School District Transportation Department bus drivers in celebration of American Education Week from left, Pat McCormick, Howard Neeck, Jodi Podmolik, Sandy Lasee, Mitch Meives, Jan Mealman, Steve Mealman, Chrisy McMillan, Mike Franson and Terri Franson.
Phillips Public School District provided photos of high school and middle school teachers for American Education Week. First row, from left, Jen Quinnell, Katie McCardle, Roni Tobias, Jennie Kleinhans and Evan Evenson. Second row, from left, Sally Floyd, Brenda Miller, Becky Schilling, Amy Ring, Stacy Arntsen and Kim Fuhr. Third row, from left, Brent Edwards, Caitlyn Dittel, Heather Ringersma, Su Elliott, Mike McCardle and Stacie Mollman. Fourth row, from left, Becky Steinbach, Rebecca Macholl, Cristina Errickson, Floyd Mootz, Kevin Wellman and Kyrstin Gabay. Fifth row, from left, Emily Knipp, Andra Nelsen, Anna Vollendorf, Alex Kirch and Eric Winter. Sixth row, from left, Angie Ericksen, Troy Makovsky, Mike Eggebrecht, Rachel Dahlke, Tyler Ring and Serina Soul. Seventh row, from left, Tammy Holman, Marc Peterson, Shelly Kaster, Justin Lindgren, Jack Hoogland, Erik Olson and Kate Peterson. Not pictured: Erik Johnson, Garith Pipkorn, Brandi Smith and Brent Zierer.
Submitted photo
The Phillips Public School District staff in celebration of American Education Week, from left, Molly Lehman, Heather Soukup, Rick Morgan and Melissa Wolff.
Submitted photo
The Phillips Public School District Food Service staff in celebration of American Education Week, from left, Holly DeGroot, Landra Denruiter, Jean Grant, Kayla Meyer and Julie Teeters.
Submitted photo
The Phillips Public School District Grade 6-12 Office staff in celebration of American Education Week, from left, Kevin Wellman, Roni Tobias, Kate Peterson, Kay Sue Belan, Rebecca Macholl, Becky Steinbach, Stacy Arntsen, and Bella the dog in front.
Submitted photo
The Phillips Public School District Transportation Department bus drivers in celebration of American Education Week from left, Pat McCormick, Howard Neeck, Jodi Podmolik, Sandy Lasee, Mitch Meives, Jan Mealman, Steve Mealman, Chrisy McMillan, Mike Franson and Terri Franson.
Submitted photo
The Phillips Public School District paraprofessional staff in celebration of American Education Week, from left, Kayla Kegley, Brenda Miller, Connie Martinovich, Megan Schluter and Serina Soul.
Submitted photo
Phillips Police Department Officer Al Cummings, the liaison to the Phillips School District, in celebration of American Education Week.
Submitted photo
Phillips Public School District Information Technology Director Bill McCormick, in celebration of American Education Week.
The National Education Association celebrates American Education Week each year on the week prior to the week of Thanksgiving. Each day of the week has its own theme to celebrate all aspects of the public school community.
American Education Week is intended to celebrate not only the teachers and administrators but the non-academic staff as well from the food service workers to the bus drivers and any other individual who works to support the work of the school district.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.