The National Education Association celebrates American Education Week each year on the week prior to the week of Thanksgiving. Each day of the week has its own theme to celebrate all aspects of the public school community.

American Education Week is intended to celebrate not only the teachers and administrators but the non-academic staff as well from the food service workers to the bus drivers and any other individual who works to support the work of the school district.

