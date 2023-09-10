The Phillips Middle and High School cross country teams competed at the Menominee Mustang Relay Meet on Sept. 9, where the boys varsity placed sixth and the girls placed ninth out of the 14 schools present.

Nine teams were from Division 1 schools, four were Division 2 schools, and Phillips was the only Division 3 team at the meet, said Phillips cross country coach Erik Olson. The team placements are based on the top five runners' average times, as opposed to the total points of the team's top five finishes as is the case at some other meets.

  

