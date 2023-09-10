Phillips High School varsity cross country team members, Arlo Berens (1791), Sarah Knaack (1775), James Vollendorf (1805), Caitlin Pesko (1784), Addie Gabay (1773), and Julian Ellingen (1794) compete in the Menominee Mustang Relay Meet on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
Phillips High School varsity girls cross country team members Sarah Knaack (1775) and Addie Gabay (1773) compete during the relay events on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
Phillips varsity boys cross country team members James Vollendorf (1805), Julian Elligen (1794), and Arlo Berens (1791) compete at the relay events on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
Olivia Snider competes in the Menominee Mustang Relay Meet on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
Evan Johnson competes in the Menominee Mustang Relay Meet on Sept. 9, 2023.
Submitted photo
Sarah Knaack competes in the Menominee Mustang Relay Meet on Sept. 9, 2023.
The Phillips Middle and High School cross country teams competed at the Menominee Mustang Relay Meet on Sept. 9, where the boys varsity placed sixth and the girls placed ninth out of the 14 schools present.
Nine teams were from Division 1 schools, four were Division 2 schools, and Phillips was the only Division 3 team at the meet, said Phillips cross country coach Erik Olson. The team placements are based on the top five runners' average times, as opposed to the total points of the team's top five finishes as is the case at some other meets.
