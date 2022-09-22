MARSHFIELD — The Phillips varsity boys cross country team won first place and the Chequamegon boy won fourth place in the Nightfall Classic 715 meet in Marshfield on Sept. 16. The Phillips girls varsity one fourth place and the Chequamegon girls won sixth place on the day with Autumn Michalski placing first overall.

Phillips won the boys small school division with 35 points, followed by Stratford with 79 points, and Pittsville with 91 points. Chequamegon was fourth with 106 points, followed by Luther in fifth with 175 points, and Crandon in sixth with 182 points. The remaining teams finished in order with Mondovi, Colfax, Necedah, Columbus Catholic, Laconia and Stanley-Boyd.

