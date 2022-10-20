Athens, Wis. — The Phillips High School varsity boys cross country team won first place and the varsity girls won second at the Marawood Conference Meet on Oct. 13 at Erbach Park in Athens. At the same meet, Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski’s first place win meant a repeat of her Marawood Conference Runner of the Year title.

This is the second consecutive year for a first place varsity win at Marawood for the Phillips varsity boys, according to head coach Erik Olson. Between the boys and girls, the Loggers earned 11 all conference honors at the meet.

