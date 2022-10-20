Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski runs to another first place finish at the Marawood Conference Cross Country Meet on Oct. 13 at Erbach Park in Athens. Michalski was Marawood Conference Runner of the Year after becoming Conference Champion and named to the All-Conference First Team.
Chequamegon varsity cross country team members Maximus Weaver, Autumn Michalski, Isaiah Deitz, Claudia Lasiowski and Aiden Miesbauer at the Marawood Conference Cross Country Meet on Oct. 13 at Erbach Park in Athens.
Submitted photo
Chequamegon runner Aiden Miesbauer gives it his all at the Marawood Conference Cross Country Meet on Oct. 13 at Erbach Park in Athens.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Chequamegon teammates Maximus Weaver and Isaiah Deitz run at the Marawood Conference Cross Country Meet on Oct. 13 at Erbach Park in Athens.
Athens, Wis. — The Phillips High School varsity boys cross country team won first place and the varsity girls won second at the Marawood Conference Meet on Oct. 13 at Erbach Park in Athens. At the same meet, Chequamegon’s Autumn Michalski’s first place win meant a repeat of her Marawood Conference Runner of the Year title.
This is the second consecutive year for a first place varsity win at Marawood for the Phillips varsity boys, according to head coach Erik Olson. Between the boys and girls, the Loggers earned 11 all conference honors at the meet.
