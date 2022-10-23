...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...Gusty Winds Expected this Evening and Overnight...
Strong winds with gusts to 40 to 45 mph are expected overnight as
a large area of low pressure moves north through Minnesota. Be
sure to tie down any loose objects that may blow away.
The Chequamegon High School Varsity Girls Cross Country team celebrates a second-place finish in Phillips on Oct. 22. The girls team qualified for the WIAA state tournament. From left, Coach Sammi Bay, Claudia Lasiowski, Janessa Chapman, Clare Yunk, Kassidy Crom, Abigail Humphrey, Mallory Smith, Autumn Michalski and Coach Mary Patterson.
Phillips and Chequamegon high schools both qualified for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Cross Country Meet after finishing first and second in the Division 3 Sectional meet hosted by Phillips at Moonlight Lane on Oct. 22. There were 22 teams competing at the meet.
The top two teams in each race, boys and girls, qualify for state meet, according to Phillips Coach Erik Olson. This year’s state meet will be held at Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 29.
