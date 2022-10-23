Chequamegon girls cross country

The Chequamegon High School Varsity Girls Cross Country team celebrates a second-place finish in Phillips on Oct. 22. The girls team qualified for the WIAA state tournament. From left, Coach Sammi Bay, Claudia Lasiowski, Janessa Chapman, Clare Yunk, Kassidy Crom, Abigail Humphrey, Mallory Smith, Autumn Michalski and Coach Mary Patterson.

 Submitted photo

Phillips and Chequamegon high schools both qualified for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Cross Country Meet after finishing first and second in the Division 3 Sectional meet hosted by Phillips at Moonlight Lane on Oct. 22. There were 22 teams competing at the meet.

The top two teams in each race, boys and girls, qualify for state meet, according to Phillips Coach Erik Olson. This year’s state meet will be held at Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 29.

