Phillips High School finished its spring 2023 baseball season at 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the Marawood North Conference for second place. The Loggers defeated Chetek-Weyerhauser 2-1 to start the regional tournament on May 25, and then defeated Tomahawk 6-2 on May 30, before losing the regional final to Cumberland 11-0 on May 31.

Cumberland will face St. Croix Falls in the Section I quarterfinal on June 6. The winning team will face the winner of the Section II Auburndale and Amherst game in the sectional semifinal on June 13.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments