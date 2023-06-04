...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MONDAY MORNING...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulates, or PM2.5, which will remain in
effect until 08:00 AM CDT Monday morning. This advisory affects
people in the following counties: Iron, Price, Rusk, Taylor, Vilas
and other counties in Wisconsin to the south and southwest.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting particulate concentrations at the surface across much of
the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across
the advisory area.
In general, the lowest particulate concentrations are expected to
the northwest, while highest concentrations are expected near north
central and northeast Wisconsin, within and around the Fox River
Valley. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion,
while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information on current air quality...please visit the Wisconsin
DNR Air Quality web site at https://airquality.wi.gov
Phillips High School finished its spring 2023 baseball season at 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the Marawood North Conference for second place. The Loggers defeated Chetek-Weyerhauser 2-1 to start the regional tournament on May 25, and then defeated Tomahawk 6-2 on May 30, before losing the regional final to Cumberland 11-0 on May 31.
Cumberland will face St. Croix Falls in the Section I quarterfinal on June 6. The winning team will face the winner of the Section II Auburndale and Amherst game in the sectional semifinal on June 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.