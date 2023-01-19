PHILLIPS — The Phillips Committee of the Whole approved a two-year solid waste and recycling contract with Waste Management at the Jan. 10 meeting. The 4-0 roll call vote came with member Richard Heitkemper absent.

Prior to approval there was discussion with residents present who were concerned that elderly and single occupant homes would not find it cost-effective to pay a monthly fee for bins they may not fill, as compared to the sticker system for plastic bags of the previous contract. The committee members urged residents to consider doubling up with neighbors or relatives if this was the case to reduce costs.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments