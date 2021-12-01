PARK FALLS — The Friends of the Park Falls Public Library will hold a monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Dec. 8, 2021 in the library board room at 121 4th Ave N, Park Falls.

The meeting agenda will include reports from the director. Old business agenda items include “Transition to Treasurer” item and “AED.” The new business agenda item is “Book Sale.”

Meetings are planned for the second Wednesday of the month. The next monthly meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Jan 12, 2022 in the Library Board Room.

For more information, email jdpaten@icloud.com.

