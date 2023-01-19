Pamela Boivin

Pamela Boivin, chair of the Wisconsin Indigenous Economic Development Corporation.

 Submitted photo

The Wisconsin Indigenous Economic Development Corporation (WIEDC), recently announced the hiring of Jennifer L. Peters as Chief Executive Officer, according to a press release.

Peters was most recently with the Menominee Tribal Enterprises where she had served as President. She now leads the WIEDC, formally known as the Wisconsin Indian Business Alliance, a coalition of nonprofit organizations with a mission to expand Native economic development by building the financial sovereignty of Native individuals, families, Native-owned businesses and communities in Wisconsin.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments