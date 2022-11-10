The Price County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting donations for the 2022 Giving Tree. The program operates as a winter clothing drive and also a Christmas wish list program for kids in need.

Donations of new mittens, gloves, hats and scarves are being accepted in the lobby of the sheriff’s office 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Both adult and children’s sizes are being accepted and are provided to anyone in need in the office lobby.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments