Yvonne Rosalie Johnson, aka “Coffee”, age 65, of Ogema, died Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston, following a short illness.

Yvonne was born December 13, 1957, in Illinois to Oris and Roene Smith. From a young age, Yvonne had a zest for living life her way and without a doubt she did everything on her terms. She had a passion and deep love for living life, she enjoyed spending time with her large and ever-growing family of 6 children, 31 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, with more little ones on the way. Family was so important to her.

