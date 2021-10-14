According to a recent survey, nearly 60 percent of young people say they are very worried or extremely worried about climate change. The survey claims to be the biggest of its kind, with responses from 10,000 people between the ages of 16 and 25 years. Three-quarters of those questions in 10 countries said they think the future is frightening, and 58 percent felt betrayed by government inaction, and 64 percent said leaders are not doing enough to avoid the worst of climate change.
As a grandparent, I feel the frustration and want to do something about it.
