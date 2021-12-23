MINNEAPOLIS — Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy’s president and CEO, announced Dec 20, 2021, that Brett Carter will be named group president, utilities and chief customer officer and that Jeff Savage will be chief audit and financial services officer, both effective March 1, 2022.
“Xcel Energy has an outstanding leadership team that is the result of a long-standing focus on attracting and growing top talent,” said Frenzel. “Our continued focus on building our leadership bench strength allows us to capitalize on our position as a clean energy leader and continue to deliver outstanding value to our customers, communities and stakeholders.”
