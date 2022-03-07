Mineral Point, WI – Wyatt David Hamlin peacefully gained his angel wings in the comfort and safety of his parents’ arms on March 1, 2022 at UW Children’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wyatt was the son of David Hamlin (Mineral Point) and Kayla Case (Butternut, WI). He came into the world on October 20, 2021, making our son, Ivan, a proud big brother. Ivan was a loving, attentive, brother who loved changing diapers and feeding Wyatt. Ivan asked daily if Wyatt had gotten his teeth yet and was looking forward to sharing a bedroom with him. Our Wyatt was a beautiful boy that radiated pure love. He greeted us with the biggest smile each morning. Our family cherished our mornings together. We loved laying in bed with Wyatt talking and laughing, Ivan asking, “Isn’t he handsome?” Our family will desperately miss our group hugs and kisses. Wyatt loved being held and having his bottom patted when falling asleep. He entertained us by blowing spit bubbles and kept us on our toes by grabbing mommy’s hair or daddy’s beard. Wyatt was not a fan of daddy’s whisker rubs and preferred dad over mom during bath time. But mom was always ready and waiting with a towel, a bottle of lotion, and a comfy pair of jammies. Everyone who met Wyatt was blessed to witness his huge smile and sparkling eyes. Nearly everyone who had the privilege of meeting him commented on Wyatt’s beaming smile and content demeanor.

