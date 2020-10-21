OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Two of Wisconsin's biggest annual music festivals are shutting down for good following COVID-related cancellations this summer.
The company that puts on the 25-year-old Country USA and the 9-year-old Rock USA in Oshkosh said this week it plans to file for bankruptcy. The events have featured such headliners as Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Ozzy Osbourne in recent years.
