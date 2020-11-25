MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's tourism secretary plans to resign to take a job in the private sector, Gov. Tony Evers' office announced Wednesday.

Evers' office said in a news release that Sara Meaney will leave her position later this month "to take a career opportunity outside of state government." It didn't say what job she will take. Meaney's last day will actually be Dec. 11, said Department of Tourism spokesman Craig Trost, who declined to say what Meaney plans to do next.

