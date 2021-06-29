MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has rejected a move to ban absentee ballot drop boxes.

Conservative businessman Jere Fabick petitioned the Supreme Court in March to ban the use of ballot drop boxes and prohibit elections officials from filling in missing addresses of witnesses on absentee ballot envelopes. He also sought to limit who can return absentee ballots on behalf of voters.

