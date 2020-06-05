Copper Falls State Park

Copper Falls State Park

 Seth Carlson

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials plan to re-open state campgrounds next week.

The department has kept campgrounds closed since March to slow the spread of the new coronavrius. The DNR announced Thursday that state campgrounds will re-open June 10 as infection rates trend downward.

