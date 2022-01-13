MADISON — To assist its mission to empower older adults to prevent health care fraud the Wisconsin Senior Medicare Patrol has launched a new website that improves accessibility to the organization, according to a Jan. 6 press release.
The new website at smpwi.org was possible with a grant from the U.S. Administration for Community Living, Department of Health and Human Services, according to Ingrid Kundinger, Project Manager for Wisconsin Senior Medicare Patrol. The website was in development for months and is now available as a resource for anyone in the state.
