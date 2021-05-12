MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate passed the Legislature's first bills Tuesday addressing police reform since George Floyd's death.

The Senate approved measures that would create a new grant program for police, require police to post use-of-force policies online and require the state Justice Department to gather more data on use-of-force incidents and produce an annual report. The bills also would require police to maintain and share personnel files during the hiring process and require Milwaukee and Madison's police and firefighter oversight commissions to accept a member nominee from police and firefighter unions.

