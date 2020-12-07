MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin will resume its wolf season next November after the animal is dropped from the federal endangered species list, the state announced Dec. 4.
The Department of Natural Resources said wolf season will begin Nov. 6. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced last month that it would delist gray wolves, citing thriving populations in the western Great Lakes region, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest.
