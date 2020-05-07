...NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
VERY DRY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON WITH MINIMUM
HUMIDITY VALUES OF 15 TO 25 PERCENT. NORTH TO NORTHWEST WINDS
BETWEEN 10 TO 15 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 15 TO 20 MPH WILL BE IN PLACE
THIS AFTERNOON. THE COMBINATION OF VERY DRY RELATIVE HUMIDITIES
AND BREEZY WINDS WILL CREATE NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER
CONDITIONS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING.
THESE CONDITIONS WILL SUPPORT RAPID SPREAD OF ANY FIRES THAT
DEVELOP. PLEASE REFRAIN FROM BURNING.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in more rural parts of Wisconsin joined with business owners to push for a regional reopening plan Thursday to give the economy a boost, as the Department of Workforce Development warned that the state fund that pays unemployment claims could run out of money in five months.
Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said he worried that loosening restrictions meant to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in some parts of the state could lead to regional outbreaks. But he admitted that his next move will depend on how the Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in a case brought by Republicans challenging the authority of his health secretary to issue orders closing businesses.
