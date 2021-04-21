...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THURSDAY ACROSS NORTHWEST
WISCONSIN AND NORTHEAST MINNESOTA...
Afternoon minimum relative humidity will fall into the 15 to 25
percent range Thursday across northwest Wisconsin and northeast
Minnesota. When combined with westerly winds around 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 20 mph, and high temperatures in the upper 50s and
lower 60s, near critical fire weather conditions are forecast on
Thursday. Be sure to check restrictions and the fire danger before
burning.
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, members of the state Assembly rise for prayer during the first 2021-22 legislative session in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Assembly's bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday, April 21 but stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly's bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday but stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants.
The group could also not reach consensus on how to define what constitutes excessive police use of force for the purposes of creating a statewide definition, although it recommended there be a statewide standard. Evers had also proposed creating a statewide definition as part of a package of nine bills he put forward after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, but that the Republican-controlled Legislature ignored.
