FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021 file photo, members of the state Assembly rise for prayer during the first 2021-22 legislative session in the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin Assembly's bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday, April 21 but stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

 Amber Arnold

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly's bipartisan racial disparities task force created in the wake of a white Kenosha police officer shooting a Black man issued 18 recommendations on Wednesday but stopped short of calling for a total ban on chokeholds and no-knock warrants as Gov. Tony Evers wants.

The group could also not reach consensus on how to define what constitutes excessive police use of force for the purposes of creating a statewide definition, although it recommended there be a statewide standard. Evers had also proposed creating a statewide definition as part of a package of nine bills he put forward after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year, but that the Republican-controlled Legislature ignored.

