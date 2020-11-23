CORRECTS SPELLING OF TRUMP ATTORNEY'S FIRST NAME TO CHRIST INSTEAD OF CHRIS - Attorneys representing the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden converse during a meeting with Dane County elections officials as a recount of ballots cast by voters in the county commences at the Monona Terrace convention center in Madison, Wis., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Speaking at center right is Diane Welsh, an attorney representing the Biden campaign, while at center left, Trump attorney Christ Troupis listens in. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's partial presidential recount entered its fourth day Monday, with very few changes in vote totals as President Donald Trump's attorneys appeared to be focused on a legal challenge seeking to toss tens of thousands of ballots, including the one cast by an attorney for the campaign.
Democrat Joe Biden won the state by about 20,600 votes and his margin in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2-to-1. Those are the only counties where Trump paid to have a recount.
