MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee is withholding reimbursements to two counties for their election recount costs.

President Donald Trump's campaign paid $3 million for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, Wisconsin's two most Democratic areas. Two Republican lawmakers said Friday that they were holding back the money from the counties for now but did not explain why, The Journal Sentinel reported.

