MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin launched an online registry Wednesday where people can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine if they are eligible and appointments are available near where they live, but so far only one health department is participating.
The registry was supposed to launch on March 1 but was delayed as those testing it worked to fix problems and migrate people on waiting lists into the new system.
