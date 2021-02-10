...PROLONGED PERIOD OF BITTERLY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND
CHILLS...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Wisconsin GOP shifts federal aid to in-person schools
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans decided Wednesday to shift federal aid to schools that offer in-person instruction, saying science supports putting kids back in class and it's time to reopen after a year of struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republican lawmakers have grown impatient with schools that have chosen to remain virtual as the pandemic drags on. They argue their constituents need their children in school so they can go to work and point to recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and comments from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, and President Joe Biden that children need to be in school.
