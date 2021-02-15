...One Last Night of Dangerous Cold...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources said it will propose a harvest quota of 200 wolves when the the group's policy board meets Monday to discuss launching a wolf hunt immediately.
The agency said the department staff arrived at the number after considering several factors, including the most recent population estimate, the public response to earlier harvests, the current management plan, scientific literature and population model projections, the Journal Sentinel reported.
