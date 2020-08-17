This Aug. 13, 2020 photo shows the Wisconsin Center, the location of a scaled down Democratic National Convention. About 50,000 visitors were expect to inject about $250 million into the economy of the key presidential battleground state. But now, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the convention is nearly entirely online, with all of the major speakers, including presumptive nominee Joe Biden, skipping the trip to Milwaukee. It would have been the first time Milwaukee, a city of 1.6 million, hosted a presidential nominating convention. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats marked the start of the Democratic National Convention on Monday by blaming President Donald Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic, which they said forced them to cancel the in-person gathering that would have brought about 50,000 people to Milwaukee.
Instead, when the convention officially starts on Monday night, the event will be delivered virtually, with speakers offering prerecorded or live comments delivered online. Wisconsin Democrats tried to put a positive spin on the situation during an online "Welcome to Wisconsin" convention kick-off event Monday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.