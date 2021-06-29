WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is famous for cheese, and one of its dairies is claiming a new feat.

Weyauwega Star Dairy this week unofficially broke its own record for the world’s longest piece of string cheese at 3,832 feet, WLUK-TV reported. Gerard Knaus’ 85-year-old father, Jim, set the original record in 1995. The Knauses beat their 1995 record in 2006 with a piece about 2,000 feet long.

