MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin birth forms should include gender-neutral options for identifying the parents of a child, Gov. Tony Evers said Monday.

Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced that starting July 1, forms that are used to generate birth certificates will include “parent-parent” and “parent giving birth” options in addition to the current “mother-father” option for identifying parents.

