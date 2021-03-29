MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Bars and restaurants in Wisconsin can sell cocktails to go starting on Sunday.
Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill into law Friday, just before happy hour, but it won't take effect until after it's published on Sunday.
