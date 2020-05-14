MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A court ruling tossing out Wisconsin's stay-at-home order threw communities into chaos Thursday, after some bars opened immediately and were packed with customers while other local leaders moved to keep strict restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order was invalid. To enact a new plan, Evers will have to work with the GOP-controlled Legislature, a process that could take weeks.

