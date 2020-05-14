Owner Abbie Quella serves a birthday drink to Elizabeth Hietpas at Club Ritz following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Kaukauna, Wis. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)
Club Ritz opens to patrons following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Kaukauna, Wis. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A court ruling tossing out Wisconsin's stay-at-home order threw communities into chaos Thursday, after some bars opened immediately and were packed with customers while other local leaders moved to keep strict restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The conservative majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon ruled that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order was invalid. To enact a new plan, Evers will have to work with the GOP-controlled Legislature, a process that could take weeks.
