FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Attorney Gen. Josh Kaul speaks during a rally at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin's race for attorney general is heating up, with Democratic incumbent Kaul officially launching his reelection bid and a Republican challenger reporting a record-high amount of fundraising for this point in the campaign. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's race for attorney general is heating up, with Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul officially launching his reelection bid and a Republican challenger reporting a record-high amount of fundraising for this point in the campaign.

Kaul quietly launched his reelection bid Saturday night, holding a small invite-only event at a Madison park and announcing his plans to seek a second term on Twitter. News organizations were not invited or told of the event beforehand. Kaul tweeted an image from the gathering, which was attended by about 50 people, on Saturday.

