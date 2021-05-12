MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution Tuesday calling for a convention of the states to consider making changes to the U.S. Constitution, an effort backed by Republicans and opposed by Democrats.
The full Legislature in 2017 passed a resolution that allowed for calling a convention to consider a balanced budget amendment. The latest proposal, which passed 58-36 and now goes to the Senate, is more expansive.
